Álex Fernández, Camilo and Nick Jonas, some celebrities who will celebrate Father’s Day for the first time

Alex Fernandez

Last March 17, Alex Fernandezeldest son of Alexander Fernandez, debuted as a father with the arrival of Mia. Exclusively for HELLO! the singer and his wife, alexia hernandezthey shared with us the first image of the baby who is the second granddaughter The foal. Since the arrival of his baby, the singer’s life took a tender turn: “Well, I’m crazy about dad, my baby drives me crazy,” he confessed to windowing in early May during his visit to Monterrey. Since he got married a year ago, the singer admitted that having children was always in his plans: “I always wanted to be a young dad. That is something that I had the experience of living with my dad, that he had me very young, and we have had a very good relationship, very beautiful, as father and son, but also as friends, that is something that I would also like with my children”, confessed the singer during an interview for the program The fat and the skinnylast year. Mine has also become a great source of inspiration for the singer who after the birth of the girl launched My best gift, theme dedicated to the baby. This weekend, for the first time, Álex will hold a Father’s day being him the protagonist.