Alex Fernández received a signal from his grandfather Vicente Fernández

Almost three months after the death of Vicente Fernandezthe singer’s grandson, Alex Fernandezrecalled something that happened to him in the wake of the interpreter of “Divine Women”, which he interpreted as a sign that his grandfather sent him.

In an interview for the program “Venga la Alegría”, Alex He was asked if he felt the presence of his grandfather, so the singer replied that something very strange happened to him just after praying and making a request to Mr. Vincent.

“Something weird happened to me when I was, just that his coffin wasand that the whole family was there and they gave us the wafer and I began to pray and I began to tell my grandfather to be with me, that could enjoy this adventure with me as far as he wanted,” he said.

So the son of the “foal” He asked his grandfather for a sign. “I told ‘give me a sign yes or yes you’re listening to meif you agree’, people are going to think I’m crazy, but I got a cramp in my finger and it felt like this (it bent), and it’s the finger with which you say yes, I mean, I don’t know , I got goosebumps and I got scared and said ‘well, but it was a yes’”.

Doña Cuquita also met again with Vicente Fernández

But Alex he is not the only one who has felt the presence of don Vincent. A week ago Dona Cuquitawidow of the interpreter, recounted the way in which the artist manifests himself to her every day since his death.

“Unbelievable, but a cross is formed on my bed, really. With the quilt a cross is formed, daily. I tell him: ‘Don’t worry, no one is going to take your place,'” revealed the singer’s widow during the mass that was held in honor of “Charro from Huentitan”, to commemorate what would have been his 82nd birthday.

Vicente Fernandez He died on December 12, after being hospitalized in a hospital in Guadalajara for four months after suffering a fall on his ranch “Los Tres Potrillos” as a result of the Guillain-Barré Syndrome he suffered.