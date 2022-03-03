Álex Fernández shares a glimpse of his little Mia’s room

It was last September when Alex Fernandez and alexia hernandez announced through the pages of HELLO! They were expecting their first baby. “We are happy and excited”, then confessed the young couple who married civilly in May. Time has flown by, and today the singer and his wife are counting down the days to welcome Minewhose sex was revealed in a spectacular way. “You don’t know how much I want to be able to hold you in my arms!”wrote the eldest son of The foal on his Instagram recently, showing how much he wants to meet his baby. The interpreter of little girlwho has already shown his most tender and paternal side with his niece Cayetana -daughter of Camila Fernandez, has shared that almost everything is already prepared at home for the birth of her little girl, scheduled for this month. on their instagrams Stories He published a short video, originally shared by Alexia, in which he showed what the room Mia will occupy looks like: a spacious and bright room, modern in style, with light gray and white furniture and accessories. “Almost ready”, was read in the video clip, anticipating that some details are still missing; click below to see it.





