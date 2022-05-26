Alex Lora and his irreverent criticism of the AMLO government for which he was struck down

Alex Lora during a press conference. (Adrian Monroy/Media and Media/Getty Images)

Alex Lora criticized the government of López Obrador very much in his style. In an interview with Adela Micha, the singer was questioned about how he has coped with these years of pandemic. His response was, frankly, surprising: “This little season, my” tamer “and I what we did was watch a series: the series of bullshit that our beloved government does. You know what’s so good about that series? That even if you don’t see the chapters, you still find out what happened, “said the rocker.

Immediately, his comment went viral on Twitter and questions about the founding leader of El Tri came in a cascade. There was no shortage of those who accused him of selling out and of having been silent during past governments. And boy, has Lora seen parade countless presidents during his fifty years of musical career. However, if something can be said in favor of the irreverent singer, it is that she has maintained her consistency.

Yes, he questions the government, and he does so with the acid tone that characterizes him so much, but in the end that is what he has done every time he talks about politics. Lora is not married to any political party and, although in the networks they deny their positions, he is only expressing a feeling that may or may not be shared, but that it adjusts to the right of freedom of expression that in theory we all have in this country. I

Only in 2012, with the return of the PRI to the presidency after twelve years of PAN alternation, Lora brought up an issue to overwhelm the ruling party with everything and appeal to historical memory. In the song “The PRI again”, Lora sings a critical anthem with her particular aguardentos voice: “And now what are they going to tell us? And now who can help us? They are the same thieves who have always robbed us. Even if they change their faces, they are the same wretches”. The subject, without a doubt, was practically prophetic.

He did the same during one of the most rickety periods that Mexico has experienced, such as that six-year term of Ernesto Zedillo (1994-2000) in which the economy collapsed and perhaps that national precariousness served to title the album that El Tri released in nineteen ninety six: “holes in the bag”. Precisely on that album there is a song that directly fires against Carlos Salinas de Gortari, Zedillo’s predecessor who was credited with his large dose of responsibility for the Mexican debacle.

“It has gone bad for all of us thanks to the one who for a moment felt like a national hero. All that he stole now will not be enough to clean up his image as a rat and traitor. It’s not fair that the people have to suffer for the ambition of an old pelón”, can be heard in the single “Que returns Salinas”. Lora has always defended that the conception of her music is always linked to rebellion and that can be seen reflected in the oppositional character of her songs and also in her actions.

Three years ago, AMLO and Lora had an exchange that made their differences clear. On that occasion, Lora did go further and dedicated a well-known homophobic cry to the president during a concert; López Obrador responded by saying that he didn’t like conservative rockers and that’s why he listened to John Lennon. But, at the end of the day, it’s not like a rocker’s insult is the biggest problem a president could have.

Lora’s example is one of the many that can be collected during the present six-year term: no matter how critical one has been with the rulers of the past, It is impossible to question the president in office, and let’s not talk about evaluating his performance through jokes and rudeness. That is why Lora’s occurrence fell so badly and served as a tool for fans to discredit those who have always made clear their animosity towards politicians of any color.

