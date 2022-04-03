Alex Morgan gives San Diego Wave FC their first win | Tijuana News

Tijuana, BC- The wave of women’s soccer arrived in San Diego with victory and double by Alex Morgan.

The San Diego Wave got the first win in its history and did it at home by a score of 4-2 against Angel City FC, their zone rival in the NWLS. It seems there was no better way to do it.

The Torero Stadium of the University of San Diego vibrated with the great atmosphere of the fans of the ambitious Californian projects.

yes in the Wave features President Jill Ellis who was twice world champion with the United States as a coach, the Angel City of Los Angeles has the peculiarity of being founded in mostly by leading women in different industries such as Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Becky G, Christina Aguilera, among others.

But if of fame and acting on the court it is, Morgan raised her hand to make it clear that she is a global symbol of women’s soccer. When the game was 1-1 and about to go to halftime, he caught a rebound inside the area to shoot the goalkeeper with his right foot.

And at 72′ he moved again the nets to break the 2-2 tie and give Wave the lead with a volley which he caught with his right foot just a meter in front of the penalty spot.

With ten minutes to go, Amira Iman headed towards the Angel City goalkeeper to beat her with a soft touch of the left hand, not only gave the San Diego team the victory, but also He scored his first goal as a professional.

The match, corresponding to the NWSL Challenge Cup, aired on American national network through CBS and could also be seen on platforms like Twitch.

