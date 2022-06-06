Alex Morgan, with eight goals in seven games, maintains the leadership of San Diego

The American Alex Morgan, with a transcendental double culminated in the 90th minute, avoided the defeat of the San Diego Wave in the field of the Kansas City Current and defended, for the moment, the leadership of her team in the NWSL league, after the eighth competition day.

Morgan, one of the brightest stars of the American team, continues with an extraordinary goalscoring average and has eight goals in seven league games.

Their tremendous performance has allowed them to make up the match against the Current and save a point that prevented, at least momentarily, the Houston Dash from surpassing the Wave in the table.

Of course, the San Diego team has only added one point in the last two days, while the Dash are accelerating and, after starting the year with a loss, they are undefeated since five days.

In their last meeting, they rolled over the Orlando Pride 5-0.

On the other hand, Angel City got stuck, losing 0-3 to Portland Thorns and suffering their second consecutive defeat, which moved them away from the noble zone of the table.

Angel City, another debutant team this year, with actress Natalie Portman as one of the great promoters, accompanied by Eva Longoria and Jessica Chastain, among others, occupies the seventh position, currently out of the ‘playoffs’ positions.

It was a positive week for the North Carolina Courage, who added their first victory of the campaign thanks to a 3-0 win against Racing Louisville in which the Mexican, with American nationality, Diana Ordoñez also contributed with a goal.