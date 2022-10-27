Álex Muñoz: “Studying Medicine helps me to disconnect”

Alex Munoz (Alicante, 1994) celebrates a decade as a professionalnal, debuted in September 2012 with Hércules against Barcelona B, and is five subjects away from graduating in Medicine. The defender, who acts equally as a central defender and a winger and even a lane player, adds 167 games on the silver categoryfrom which he hopes to leave to touch gold at the end of the season, thus achieving with Levante what was “so close” with Tenerife.

Reviewing his career, it’s been ten years in professional football. He debuted with Hércules in 2012 in Segunda, against Barça B. 17 minutes that I imagine he will not forget.

I will not forget. I remember that game was special, although we lost (0-3 at the Rico Pérez). They were my first minutes in the elite. In the club of my land, with my people, in the team that I have seen since I was little. I will always remember it. Yes, it is true that the following year I was able to play a few more games, but I was still a youth squad player. That season we were relegated to Segunda B and there I was able to consolidate myself in the first team of Hércules, where I spent two years and we were on the verge of promotion in the play-off. Then I went to Seville, to Second. I spent two seasons there, I went to Zaragoza for a year, where things did not go well, and after three years in Tenerife I have arrived here.

He started with 18 years in the football elite and has not stopped during this decade. In that time, he has also given you time to study medicine. What merit.

I entered the Medicine career when I was still in the Juvenile, I trained in the afternoons and could go to the university in the morning. I remember that first year I was able to pass all of them. The second year I was already in the first team and I trained in the mornings, so I had to take my subjects off. But I wanted to continue studying, because in the end it is also what they have instilled in me at home since I was little. Once I was able to enter the Medicine degree, which is very difficult to get to, I made up my mind that I had to get it. Little by little it is true that I have been taking fewer subjects when I left home for Seville, but all these years I have been studying until this year when I have put it on hold a bit because I only have five subjects left, plus practices, and It was a mess validating them. It was a hassle and he couldn’t make up for it well. I am going to wait this year to see what happens and then I would still have to request the complete transfer of the file. That would have to look at later.

What specialty is it oriented to?

I would like to focus on sports or aesthetic medicine. They are two areas that I like, I know related people in the environment. Tomorrow, when I finish my degree, I would like to exercise it.

How has it helped you in your football career?

Studies have values ​​similar to football, such as perseverance, discipline and effort. In the end, both in one and in the other you have to keep those values ​​in mind. It helps me organize myself, because it requires an effort that is worth it to some and not to others. It was worth it to me. Also, it helps me disconnect from football and not spend 24 hours thinking about it, which I think is also good. In the afternoons we have free time, I could dedicate it to it and so I did.

By career, he is one of the most experienced players in the Second Division of the squad. How’s the team, doctor?

Well, very healthy, really. Now we are on a good run and I know that getting three victories in the Second Division is very difficult. The rivals know that they play against Levante, which makes them close a little behind and it costs more to score a goal, obviously. It happens to us, to Granada, to Alavés… These three victories have given us the confidence to appear at the top and now we seek to consolidate ourselves.

Of coach changes you know a while. It happened to him in Hércules, Zaragoza and Tenerife. This season they have already gone through three ‘scripts’: Nafti, Felipe Miñambres and Calleja.

The dismissal of a coaching staff is unpleasant, because in addition to being professionals, they are people who leave many things behind and come with great enthusiasm to tackle a project. They are always the first victims when things do not go well. But the players weren’t at the level we needed to help Nafti continue here.

Obviously, the club opts for that change and as a result of that we have been able to get three victories that we really needed to avoid being in the middle of the table and get hooked on the top. We are now in that ascending moment, so to speak. The truth is that Felipe and Chema helped us a lot, they gave us some very basic guidelines, because with weekdays it is practically impossible to work, which helped us achieve those two victories in a row. Now with Calleja, although he has only been here for a few days, the idea that he wants to implement is evident and I think we have the capacity to carry it out and continue achieving victories.

With Nafti he starts as a starter, after a good preseason, but some inconveniences stop him on the second day and it is difficult for him to rejoin the eleven.

In the preseason I felt good. The first two days as well. But in Zaragoza I noticed some discomfort in the ischium. After that discomfort my ankle was very bothered, what happens is that it didn’t come out anywhere. I didn’t want to stop so as not to lose the rhythm of the preseason and start over, but I wasn’t training at 100%, far from it. I was training with a lot of pain, I suffered a lot as things are, I could hardly hit the ball. Obviously it cost me later. I was pretty sore for a month. With treatment, the discomfort subsided until it reached 100% a few weeks ago and then I had to train really well again to wait and take advantage of an opportunity again.

How about the first days with Calleja?

A change of coach is always a bit nerve-wracking at first, so it can happen both individually and as a group. It is a change that the club has considered to be good for everyone and with these three victories we have to continue to be ambitious. We have to be players with personality and express it on the pitch. Calleja wants to be more of a protagonist with the ball, but also without the ball we have to give it a lot of importance, because in the Second Division if you are solid you have a lot to gain. It is difficult to score goals, both for and against. We must be a reliable team.

Felipe opted for you as a center back; Calleja, conditioned by Saracchi’s injury, on the side. Where do you feel most comfortable?

Let’s see, when one changes position, you usually settle more in one. Due to circumstances I have always alternated positions and I have well assimilated the concepts in both. Yes, it is true that on the side you need to have more shooting, because physically it is more demanding. You still need two or three games to catch that flight. As a center back I know the category quite a bit, I think I’ve physically improved over the years and I see myself as capable.

I sense that, in the planning, seeing the first sketch of Nafti, he arrives as a left-handed central defender in his defense of three. Little of that remains.

We started with defense of three the first two days. Because of Saracchi’s injury I had to move to the lane, which is quite a different position, you’re almost a winger. I really don’t feel very comfortable there. But in the end you have to adapt to the different positions. Then we changed the scheme, but it was combined with the injury and it was difficult for me to enter again. But when you are a professional you have to be prepared for any moment and when the opportunities come, take advantage of them.

In the summer he was a free agent, a player with a pedigree in the category who could negotiate with any team since January. at what time establishes contact with Levante?

Let’s see, the end of last season was a bit complex, really. We were playing with Tenerife on play-off and I didn’t want to talk about it until I was done with them because of the stakes. But he was free and wanted to wait a bit to see what options he had. There was some option of going to a First team, but Felipe called me and Levante has always been a club that called me. I am from Alicante and I have always had it in mind. A club with a very good structure, close to home and I saw it as the ideal place to take another step forward in my career and try to get promoted. It would be ideal and that’s where we are, hopefully we can achieve it.

Last season he was ready with Tenerife, with whom he had a pre-agreement to continue in case of promotion. Do you see yourself in the First Division with Levante?

As you said, last year we were a few minutes away from achieving it with Tenerife. With the draw it was enough for us, that we managed to equalize the tie in the second half against Girona. But everything twisted and it was a very hard blow, because the whole island was overturned. Hopefully Tenerife can also get promotion, because the truth is that this island is spectacular. As a club, to live and to be there. But obviously if I have come to Levante it is to try to get promotion. It is the thorn that I have. Due to the squad, city, fans and club structure, I think we have everything to return to the elite as soon as possible. Both me and my teammates are going to do our best to try to achieve it.