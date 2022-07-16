Alex Murdaugh, the lawyer accused of murdering his family – USA – International

An influential American lawyer was charged Thursday with the murder of his wife and son.

Alex Murdaugh, 54, is accused of killing his wife Maggie with a rifle and his son Paul with a pistol on June 7, 2021, according to a South Carolina jury indictment.

(Also read: Public universities in California, USA, will offer abortion pill)

The facts

That day he called the emergency services and He told them that he had found the bodies of his wife, 52 years old, and his son, a 22-year-old student, riddled with bullets in front of the house.

A member of a very wealthy and influential family, the lawyer said he had nothing to do with the crime and was not charged.

However, in September 2021, investigators were struck by a macabre scheme to defraud insurance companies.

(You may be interested: Why do they present a new plan to end rats in New York?)

JUST IN: According to Alex Murdaugh’s counsel, prosecutors in South Carolina aim to pursue murder indictments against him later this week for the murders of his wife, Maggie & son Paul. pic.twitter.com/T1Q7bf5BXA — BNN United States (@BNNUS) July 13, 2022

The man admitted to police that he had asked a former client to kill him so that his remaining son could collect $10 million in life insurance.

He was shot in the head by his former client on September 4, but Alex Murdaugh survived.

His lawyer assured that he had been addicted to opiates for 20 years and that he had collapsed after the death of his relatives.

But investigators began to dig deep, and in recent months he has racked up more than 70 charges for fraud. He ended up being arrested.

He is suspected of embezzling money from clients of his law firm totaling an estimated $8.5 million.

He is also accused of money laundering from opiate trafficking.

(Also: What is known about the accident in New York in which 2 Colombians died)

JUST IN: South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh indicted for the 2021 murders of wife and son. He was indicted on two counts of murder and two counts of weapons possession #US pic.twitter.com/GoJPGQts0J — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) July 14, 2022

Authorities also opened investigations into the death of his maid in 2018. At the time, Alex Murdaugh said she had fallen down the stairs after tripping over a dog and the death was described as “natural”.

As for the murder of the son and wife, according to the American press, suspicious bloodstains have been found on his clothes and telephone calls that do not match his alibi.

Some voices estimate that the lawyer has benefited from favorable treatment because his father, grandfather and great-grandfather were prosecutors.

The press also recalls that his son Paul had a boating accident in 2019, during which a young woman died, and he was never tried.

*With information from AFP

More news

Stolen life: the young woman kidnapped by a man who pretended to be her father and husband

‘Not everything is rosy’: Argentine who works as a nanny in the US

Shooting in Uvalde: videos of police inaction during the massacre revealed