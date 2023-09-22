Alex Rodriguez admitted that he managed to overcome that difficult moment thanks to his girlfriend Jacqueline Cordeiro

alex rodriguez She had to face a lot of difficulties after the breakup. Jennifer LopezAs he admitted in a new Instagram post in which he revealed that he thanks his girlfriend Jacqueline Cordeiro Managed to overcome this.

By the end of 2021, a few months after his high-profile split with the Bronx diva, the former New Yorker was not going through his best moments. “My family told me I looked unhealthy. It’s not what you want to hear, but I knew I wasn’t the best version of myself,” he confessed, revealing that it was his family who Made them realize their situation.

But to remedy this situation, Arod made some important changes in his day-to-day habits. Among them, include reducing red meat intake and eating more vegetables, intermittent fasting, and taking walks at night. “Small changes led to big results and I feel better than ever,” he commented in the post. In which he shared some photos of what he looked like physically at that time in his life and others with his girlfriend.

Referring to his daughter, he said, “Thank you to Jacqueline Cordeiro for being my guide and my support. You trained me to stay dedicated, motivated and improve every day.”

Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend is a Canadian fitness guru who has her own fitness program. Apart from this, on her Instagram account she states that she is a businesswoman, fitness expert, model and writer.

It was not easy for the former Yankees star to share these words, who defined his revelation as “vulnerable.” “But I’m going to share it anyway because the last year of my health journey has changed my life,” admits Arod, who looks most in love in the photos in which he appears with Jacqueline Cordeiro .