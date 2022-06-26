Alex Rodríguez and his romance with Kathryne Padgett: “It’s not serious, they’re just having fun”

Alex Rodriguez and their relationships are back in the news. Jennifer Lopez’s ex It is news for the new romance that has been seen with a lot of feeling. This is Kathryne Padgett, a 25-year-old bodybuilder and model, with a difference of 21 years less than the former Yankees player.

The last movements of this couple on tour in Europe have generated lots of comments. For example, this week the couple returned to the Lio nightclub on the well-known island of Ibiza in Spain. But it is that last week it was confirmed that there was something more than a friendship between them, when they were seen kissing on the dance floor of Taverna Anema e Core in Capri, Italy.

Faced with all these rumors, the media Page Six spoke with a member of Alex Rodriguez’s family who gave some details of this relationship: “Kathryne she is a great girl, but the relationship is not serious. They’re just having fun, that’s all. Alex is not exclusive to anyone right now.”

Who is Kathryne Padgett?

Padgett was born in Texas and is a bodybuilder who competes at a high level. He shares a passion for fitness with A-Rod. It’s not the only hobby Padgett and A-Rod share because they’re both huge travel enthusiasts, as evidenced by their recent trips around the world, in the last few weeks in Europe.

A-Rod and Padgett’s relationship became public in early January, just weeks after she split from her longtime boyfriend. For his part, Alex Rodriguez separated from Jennifer Lopez a year and a half ago.

Rodriguez and Padgett have been seen in various public acts. For example, in the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs in May. The couple have appeared at other sporting events, including a Packers game in January, where they were first seen together.