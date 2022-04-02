Alex Rodríguez asks his followers for help for his health problems

LThe years do not pass in vain, and now the great alex rodrguezwho confessed on his social networks that he has a health problem, just before the 2022 season begins, where he will have a role as a narrator on television.

Also known as A Rod, the former player of the New York Yankees and Seattle Marinershas a base of almost four million followers in Instagrama platform he used to take a video selfie to tell his people that he has health problems, and to support him in discovering his condition.

According to his video on his personal Instagram account he mentions that one of his best qualities was his eyesight, which used to be 20/10, or 20/15, now he mentions that he cannot read his text message, nor be able to distinguish between a blackberry or an iPhone.

“Hello, how are you? I’m coming home from work and I want to Level-set with you, I have a big problem right now. I used to be known for my good eyesight, 10/20, 15/20. Now, I wake up in the morning.” and I can’t read my messages”, he also added that he had two questions “What can I do to fix this? Can someone identify himself? See you” alex rodrguez

In her post, she also queried her fans by asking a number of questions like, “Number one, has this ever happened to you? And number two, do you have any suggestions on what to do to make my eyes okay?”

The situation of Rodriguez arrives six days before the official start of the 2022 MLB season, where being the star commentator of ESPN for Sunday games, which implies his return to television as an announcer, in which he worked for Fox Sports between 2016 and 2017.