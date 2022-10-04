Alex Rodriguez, ex-fiancé of Jennifer Lopez, breaks the silence on her marriage to Ben Affleck: “With Jennifer, it was…”.

Facebook

Every aspect of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has made headlines and the buzz around them refuses to die down, even a year after they reunited and finally took the nuptials step. but twice. Yes, the city’s IT couple, after getting back together after two decades apart, decided to have first a low-key wedding in Los Angeles, then a grand wedding that resulted in a white and white fairy tale. dreamer. But in the middle of it all was Alex Rodriguez, who JLo broke up with and remained cordial and quiet about it. He finally reacted.

For the uninitiated, before reuniting with Ben in 2021, Lopez was in a relationship with her former fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The MLB player and pop sensation were engaged and in love for a solid two years. But problems in paradise led to their breakup and they even called off their engagement. Although they announced it officially to their fans, they never said bad things about each other.

Alex Rodriguez has now decided to open up about his former love Jennifer Lopez and has nothing but good things to say about her. He spoke about his rebirth with Ben Affleck and wishes them all the luck. It’s arguably the sweetest thing you can find on the internet today. Read on to find out everything you need to know about it.

Alex Rodriguez was on Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? where he decided to break the silence on Jennifer Lopez and her marriage to Ben Affleck, as they rekindle after two decades. When asked, Alex replied, “With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience. Moreover, he extended his best wishes not only to Jennifer Lopez, but also to his children: “I wish him and his children, who are intelligent, beautiful and wonderful, the best”;

“I would say I’m glad I don’t ever run for president because you would hammer me,” Alex Rodriguez added. However, the two integers going their separate ways in 2021 had put a word.

In a joint statement with Jennifer Lopez, he wrote, “We’ve realized we’re better off as friends and we look forward to staying that way. We will continue to work together and support each other in our common endeavors and projects. We want the best for each other and for each other’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to thank everyone who sent us kind words and support”;

