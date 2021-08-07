Alex Rodriguez finds Jennifer Lopez in the same Italian stores a few hours later: report 2021

It could have been a bad break-in.

Alex Rodriguez and sports correspondent Melanie Collins I visited some of the best pit stops in St. Tropez — two hours after his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez attacked the same stores.

Combining white dresses, Rodriguez, 46, and Collins went shopping at a Chanel store on Tuesday and took ice cream cones at Le Cape de Paris. His birthday trip to Europe.

The former New York Yankees hitter was ready for the summer in a buttoned linen shirt, jogging pants, and aviator sunglasses. Her new Gale Paul, for her part, wore a white midi dress with sandals, sunglasses and a Chanel cross body bag.

Alex Rodriguez celebrates his birthday in Saint-Tropez with the mysterious blonde Jesse James and Eric Decker.

Rodriguez and Collins traveled to the beautiful Côte d’Azur town with folk singer Jesse James Decker and her husband, former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker.

Alex Rodriguez showed Jennifer Lopez a sneaky IG birthday.

At one point, when the A-Road took some photos on his phone, the four enjoyed a boat ride together.

Rodriguez and Collins sparked speculation about dating earlier this month when they were first seen during his fantasy journey.

Contrary to rumors that the two were in love, a source told us: “They are friends, he is on vacation, he is single and he has fun”.

It was revealed that page six were exclusively decker Introduced Rodriguez to the journalist of the page “CBS on NFL”.

“Alex is out and about with friends and family on this trip, including Eric and Jesse James Decker. Melanie is a good friend of them,” the source told us, “and they are all friends.”

Rodriguez was found Boat trip all over Europe For his 46th birthday, this is Tuesday. Page Six recently broke the news that the single is a former MLP star surrounding herself with a sea of kids in bikinis while enjoying her summer.

Collins attended A-Road’s birthday party in Monte Carlo Along with the Deckers, the sources said, they are now spending time in Ibiza.

Sports sources have told us that Rodriguez will end his European vacation on Saturday before going to ESPN to broadcast the Boston-Tampa Bay game on Sunday, according to the network’s schedule.

Coincidentally, his ex Lopez, 52, is again doing the rounds with Ben Affleck during his birthday boat trip. He was also a 48-year-old actor I saw him shake hands Earlier this week, 17 years after their plans for marriage were broken.

Page Six interrupts Rodriguez and message “Let’s Get Loud” in March Interrupted their engagement two years after he was caught in a fraud scandal with the star of “Southern Charm” Madison Legrai.

