Alex Rodriguez is the central figure in two historic postseason losses

The owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves has found himself on the losing side twice in ways never before seen in sports history.

Regardless of one’s view of Alex Rodriguez and of the things he did or did not do when he was an active player of Big leagues, it is difficult to deny that he has been a successful subject. Your numbers of MLB are among the best in the history of the sport, he has recovered part of his credibility thanks to having become an entrepreneur and continuing to work in baseball, although in other roles and of course, he is now part of one of the groups that owns the franchise of minnesota timberwolves on the NBA.

It is difficult to find a better example of success related to sports than that of “a rod”. However, the former player of Dominican descent has also had his share of failures and after Friday, he may have become the first person to find himself in the middle of two historic sports defeats that had never been seen in sports until now. what happened

Alex Rodríguez has finished on the losing side on two historic occasions in the sport. ESPNDigital

The first, and obviously the best known, occurred in 2004, the year in which Alex Rodriguez came to new york yankees. The proud”Bronx Bombers” were seeking to achieve their first World Series since 2001, when they fell defeated against the Arizona Diamondbacks from Randy Johnson Y curt schilling. The first of his obstacles was minnesota twinswho were quickly dispatched in the Division Series of the american league. The second, which would give them the step to the World Seriestheir divisional rivals, Boston Red Sox.

As everyone knows, the yankees quickly took a three-win lead over the Red Sox and everything seemed to be decided back then. Then, for the first time in history, a team was able to overcome that deficit and win the Championship Series of the american leaguebecoming the team of Boston in the last inside the shoe of the yankees and marking that first major historical defeat within the career of Alex Rodriguez.





The second came in his first year as owner minnesota timberwolves. memphis grizzlies and the “T Wolves“they got into one of the closest series of the first round of the postseason of the NBA. However, during most of the matches, Minnesota They seemed to be in control of each game, but the same was not the case in the last quarters, where they let go of the advantages and ended up losing the series four games to two.

With Friday’s loss, the Timberwolves from Alex Rodriguez they became the first team in history to lose multiple games after entering the fourth quarter with a double-digit lead.

In the third game of the series, Minnesota entered the last quarter winning by 16 points and ended up losing 104 to 95. In the fifth game, they won eleven points and lost 111 to 109 and finally, in the sixth game, they also reached the last quarter with an advantage of eleven points and fell defeated 114 by 106.





It is clear that the sports history books will not award these defeats solely to what Rodriguez he did or not in his first year in both squads, however, he is still curious as in both cases, he has had to be on the losing side in situations never seen before.