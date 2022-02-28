Álex Rodríguez publishes unpublished photos with a Dominican uniform

The legendary former baseball player Major Leagues – MLB, Alex Rodriguezposted photos that surely in the land of mangú they want to see, images with the uniform of the Dominican Republic.

In the middle of the celebration of the Independence Day of the Dominican Republic, former baseball player Álex Rodríguez did not hesitate to congratulate his country by posting photos on his social networks with the uniform of the Quisqueyanos, which he was able to professionally defend in friendly matches and practices, since he did not play any official tournament with this nation.

“Happy Dominican Independence Day! 🇩🇴,” A-Rod wrote in his post.

Rodríguez, who was born in the United States but of Dominican blood, played in a World Baseball Classic (2006), but with the Americans, never with the Dominican Republic. However, in 2009, he made use of his dual nationality and dressed in friendlies and practices with the “Mangu Power”, but an injury forced him to retire and he did not play in the aforementioned World Cup event.

Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees were the teams that A-Rod defended in the MLB, making history in all of them and ranking as one of the best players in the entire game.

But, very surely in the Dominican, they were indebted to see him play a World Classic accompanied by other legends such as Albert Pujols and David Ortiz, however, Alex Rodríguez does not forget his Latin roots and celebrates Independence Day like a Dominican , with pride.

Happy Dominican Independence Day! Happy Dominican Independence Day! 🇩🇴 🇩🇴 🇩🇴#ProudDominican pic.twitter.com/A6GO71b2Mm — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 27, 2022