Alex Rodríguez reacts to a joke about Jennifer López’s commitment to Ben Affleck | Famous
It was on Sunday, April 10, during the broadcast of ESPN’s ‘Sunday Night Baseball’, that host Michael Kay hinted at Alex about Lopez’s commitment to Affleck while they were talking about the game between the Yankees and the Red Sox.
“It’s a great time for the sport. You have a new Masters champion, the NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball is in full swing, people commit. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world,” Kay said.
Rodríguez, who had a relationship with ‘La Diva del Bronx’ for almost five years, laughed in response to Kay’s comment and later stated: ” it’s crazy. Happiness and world peace is what we are looking for.”
Although the former baseball player flashed a huge smile, seconds later he fell silent for a moment before talking about the game again.
Alex Rodríguez felt “disappointed” by the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez began dating in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019; however, they were forced to postpone their wedding a year later, due to the covid-19 pandemic.
Despite calling each other “happy,” the singer and A-Rod announced their final separation on April 15, 2021, after spending weeks trying to fix the problems in their relationship.
“We have realized that we are better as friends and we hope to remain so. We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and for their children,” they said in a joint statement.
A month later, López was allegedly already in a relationship with Affleck and they were even photographed vacationing in Montana, United States, a fact that, according to E! News, it would have disappointed the former baseball player.
“A-Rod is shocked that JLo has moved on. He really thought he might be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been trying to communicate with JLo and meet, but she has been short with him,” a source close to the interpreter told the media.
So far, Rodríguez has not officially commented on the second chance that Jennifer and Ben gave each other, but he has been constantly questioned about it.
Kathryne Padgett, the possible partner of Alex Rodríguez
Although Alex Rodríguez has not confirmed having started a new relationship after his breakup with Jennifer López, in January of this year he was seen with nutrition expert Kathryne Padgett.
Both attended the Green Bay Packers game against the San Francisco 49 on January 23 of this year, but they did not officially share details about their alleged relationship.