Alex Rodríguez went out to ask for help for a health problem

He was very direct: “I need help.” Alex Rodriguezthe former of Jennifer Lopezsurprised with his request for help by a health problem. The athlete and businessman shared it with his followers to receive support from those who suffer from the same.

through a video, Alex Rodriguez counted the health problem that he suffers from and that affects his day to day life. In addition, he asked for help from those who are going through the same thing. In general, celebrities like him always share beautiful moments on their social networks, so this time, he was very surprised.

It was through his Instagram, that the former baseball player revealed a very personal issue with his followers. Apparently, it is a condition that he has suffered for quite some time and that is increasingly affecting his daily work.

the former of Jennifer Lopez and father of 2 youngsters, spoke in a video about exactly what he suffers from and how he feels about it. However, it was not only that, he also asked for help from those who see him, to advise him what to do to feel better.

The health of Alex Rodríguez: He went out to ask for help

It was surprising and even alarming. The video she shared begins by saying, “I can’t read.” Immediately, he adds: “Hello, how are you? I’m coming home from work… I’m having a big problem, I was known for my good eyesight in 2010, 2015… Now I wake up in the morning and I can’t read my messages, I can’t read my emails, I don’t even know if I have my blackberry or my iPhone”.

Very concerned with what he is experiencing, he limited himself to only asking his fans and Instagram followers two questions: “Number one, has this happened to you? And number two, do you give me any suggestions on what to do so that my eyes are well?”.

That way, the former Jennifer Lopez he concluded and did so with a smile and a “thank you”. Although it seems that it is not anything serious, in her video, Alex Rodriguez he showed some concern as it was something that, in some way, lately would be affecting his daily performance.

The amazing answers that Alex Rodríguez received

Among several responses he received from his followers, many soon wrote him some advice: “Carrots per pile”, “You have to go to the doctor”, “Reading glasses help”, “Lasik?” and “Allergies, maybe?” between many more.

Also, there were those who in a very funny way limited themselves to making jokes telling him that it was the symptom of age and having tired eyes: “age”.

what do you think is happening to Alex Rodriguez?