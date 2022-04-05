Entertainment

Alex Rodríguez went out to ask for help for a health problem

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

He was very direct: “I need help.” Alex Rodriguezthe former of Jennifer Lopezsurprised with his request for help by a health problem. The athlete and businessman shared it with his followers to receive support from those who suffer from the same.

through a video, Alex Rodriguez counted the health problem that he suffers from and that affects his day to day life. In addition, he asked for help from those who are going through the same thing. In general, celebrities like him always share beautiful moments on their social networks, so this time, he was very surprised.

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Kirby makes history and wins a 2022 Grammy Award

12 mins ago

Rumors of romance between Ana de Armas and Chris Evans grow

23 mins ago

El Mayor Clásico changes its artistic name

33 mins ago

Bruce Willis sells his properties to combat aphasia

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button