Alex Rodriguez’s candid post on weight loss with girlfriend Jacqueline Cordeiro’s guidance gets huge fan support: “JLo never could”

New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez has apparently lost 32 pounds. Big thanks to his girlfriend and fitness coach Jacqueline Cordeiro. Sharing an appreciation post for Cordeiro, A-Rod posted a few photos. In some, they have shown their tremendous transformation and in some, the couple is posing in front of the camera smiling.

“This is a sensitive post, but I’m going to share anyway because the last year of my health journey has been life-changing. At the end of 2021, my family told me I was looking unwell. Not What You Want to Hear Wanted to, but I knew I wasn’t at my best,” Alex Rodriguez captioned her post.

Fans reacted to Rodriguez’s weight loss journey with the help of girlfriend Cordeiro and even compared it to how he looked when he was dating superstar Jennifer Lopez.

One user commented: “We all know it was JLO who was stressing her out,” while another wrote: “JLO would never do that”

“Sometimes we need the right woman to come into our lives and bring out the best in us…congratulations man”

Fan reactions. Fan reactions.

Alex Rodriguez’s sweet love story with Jacqueline Cordeiro

Jacqueline Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez have been dating for a while. They were first seen together in October 2022. She represents one of his first notable partnerships following his breakup with Jennifer Lopez. The former Yankees player and his girlfriend, who work out regularly, are doing well.

Fans also like to see both of them together.

A-Rod and J.Lo’s romance began when Lopez signed an item for the aspiring baseball player in 1999. At a Yankees game in 2005, they ran into each other again, but both were married at the time. After 12 years, they started dating.

Floyd Mayweather Jr vs Conor McGregor

The two also got engaged in 2019 when Rodriguez proposed to Lopez in the Bahamas. Their wedding was postponed due to the pandemic. Later, they announced that they had broken up.