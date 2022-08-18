Alex Rodríguez’s “mafia” car

Alex Rodríguez, a former professional baseball player, scores a home run in his extraordinary collection of extensively varied cars, highlighting one of the most impressive and expensive of his fleet, considered the “gangster” of the garage. Don’t miss the details below…

Alex Rodríguez, the retired baseball star with incredible experience in teams like the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees of the MLBis not the only magnificent side of this controversial figure that was also in the news since his breakup with the singer Jennifer Lopez.

It is clear that this personality, It has an infinite number of means of transport that include land, air and sea.but if we visit his impressive garage, we will be able to notice a magazine of models that make any car fan fall in love.

To highlight one in particular, It is considered the most mafia and expensive in its repertoire, the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a luxuriously manufactured super sports car that offers power of 626 horsepower, acceleration from 0 to 60mph in 3.8 seconds and an extraordinary V8 engine.

This clever fusion that makes it a unique model, It allows the businessman and father of a family to be transported on wheels of extreme elegance, speed and comfort worthy of his image, projecting great distinction. under the formula of height and spectacular classic air.

Add the fabulous excellence of its internal spaces, comfort, speed and spacious coverage for the passengers and the pilot, reaching a speed of 337km/h with a powerful V8 engine that extraordinarily boosts the movement of this option based on advanced technology.