Alex Rodriguez still loves Jennifer Lopez. The former baseball player shared a message for JLo after marrying Ben Affleck. Here the details.

In July, nearly 20 years after their first engagement and three months after their second, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas. Just over a month later, the two celebrated a second wedding, with a three-day celebration in Georgia.

It all started with a rehearsal dinner on Friday evening and continued on Saturday August 20 with the main ceremony and Sunday with a brunch.

More than a month after the second wedding, Alex Rodriguez, who was previously engaged to JLo, showed he still has love for the singer and shared a touching message for her and her children.

Alex Rodriguez’s message to Jennifer Lopez after marrying Ben Affleck

A-Rod has shared his support for the singer and her ex-fiancée following her marriage to Ben Affleck. “With Jennifer, listen, it was a good experience”, the former MLB player said on Friday’s episode of “Who is talking to Chris Wallace?” after being asked about marriage to Affleck.

“I wish him and the children, who are smart, beautiful and wonderful, I wish them the best,” Rodríguez continued, remembering Lopez’s children, Emme and Maximiliano, both 14 years old.

“I would say I’m glad I never ran for president because he would attack me”he concluded jokingly in reference to the constant questions about his ex-fiancée.

In July, A-Rod opened up about his past with JLo in “The Martha Stewart Show”claiming that he had no “no regrets” about their romance.

“He is the most talented human being I have ever met. hardest worker. And I think she’s the best…living artist in the world today”did he declare.

Rodriguez started dating Jennifer Lopez in 2017. Two years later, they got engaged. As the couple planned their wedding, they finally called it quits in March 2021.

Subsequently, Lopez began a relationship with Affleck, to whom she was already engaged in 2002. The actor proposed to her again in April this year with an engagement ring of green, the singer’s favorite color.

As for the former athlete, he is currently single after splitting from Kathryne Padgett in September.