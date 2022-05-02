Álex Saab: appeals court did not give him diplomatic status – Investigative Unit

The defense of Álex Saab from Barranquilla has just received a notice from the appeals court in South Florida that complicates his situation. The high court refused to decide whether the aforementioned figurehead of Nicolás Maduro has the status of a diplomat and therefore, immunity, as they were requesting.

In fact, the start of the trial against Saab was rescheduled for next October, pending this decision with which the defense del barranquillero wanted to knock down both his capture and his extradition.

This is the decision of the appellate court.

According to the appeals court decision, Judge Robert Scola, in charge of the money laundering case against Saab, has never ruled on his status as a diplomat.

He has only indicated that he is a fugitive from justice, after it was revealed that He was a DEA informant for 18 months and had even agreed with federal agents to hand him over.

So, the appeals court returned the case to Scola’s office and left open the possibility that after a ruling on Saab’s alleged diplomatic immunity, it could be appealed.

Judge Scola is the same one who lifted the seal of secrecy on several documents stating that Saab It was enough for them to deliver information to the DEA about the activities of members of the Maduro regime.

After that failed negotiation, Saab was appointed Venezuela’s special agent to the governments of Turkey, China and Iran. And when he was already in prison, in Cape Verde, they named him Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Africa.

They even included him in the failed dialogue table between Mexico and the Venezuelan opposition.

Now, Judge Scola, who prosecutes Saab for a million-dollar money laundering operation -superior to 350 million dollars – must rule on the status of the extradited.

