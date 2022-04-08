Álex Saab: Camila Fabri’s aunts arrested in Italy for money laundering – Investigative Unit

The investigation that the Italian authorities have been carrying out since 2019 for the money movements of Álex Saab from Barranquilla in that countryhas just released the first results.

Arianna and Patrizia Fiore, 47 and 45 years old, They were arrested in the last hours as part of the investigations carried out by the Monetary Unit of the Financial Police of Rome since 2019.

It’s about Camila Fabri’s aunts, the current wife of the noted figurehead of Nicolás Maduro. In addition, an arrest warrant was issued against Lorenzo Antonelli, Fabri’s brother-in-law.

The arrest of the two women is related to the investigations that the authorities of Great Britain and Italy carried out jointly around a trust that had already put Saab’s partner and one of his cousins ​​on the radar.

In fact, EL TIEMPO had already reported on the seizure of assets, valued at 10 million euros, linked to the model Fabri, who had luxurious properties that, for justice, would be part of the money laundering mega-operation linked to the Nicolás Maduro regime.

Capture against Fabri and Saab

In several Fabri chats to his aunts, he tells them to buy designer suits from Saab and prepare to run coal and nickel businesses, for when they settle in the United Arab Emirates.

The Corriere Della Sera revealed the identities of the women who would remain detained in Rome. And it is ensured that there is also an arrest warrant against Fabri as well as against Saab.

The model remains in Venezuela after having taken refuge in Moscow after the investigation of the Italian treasury while her brother-in-law would be in the United Arab Emirates, where they were going to settle.

This is how it is read in several chats from Fabri to his aunts in which he tells them to buy designer suits from Saab and prepare to handle coal and nickel businesses, by the time they settle in the United Arab Emirates.

chats and gold

“First of all they will have to go to Luis Vuitton, Dior. These are the suits, at least four for one, that’s what Álex wants“, is read in one of the chats that Fabri sent to his aunts from Venezuela.

“They sign things, they open accounts”he tells them in another message.

In the messages there is more information that would be key to finding the hidden fortune of Saab and its entourage.

According to the file, part of the money laundered in Italy was converted into euros and hidden in Russia and in some tax havens.

In this regard, EL TIEMPO revealed at the time that, in October 2019, the Italian treasury seized the apartment, valued at 4.8 million euros, in via Condotti in Rome.

The property was acquired through a London company. This is shown by documents held by the authorities where there is also talk of 120 kilos of gold deposited in the name of the model in a Swiss bank.

They are accused of being part of a money laundering scheme involving the purchase of a luxury apartment and funds in a current account with 1.8 million euros in an Italian bank.

What has transpired so far is that Fabri’s aunts and brother-in-law would have served as figureheads to hide money from Saab and his corrupt dealings with the regime.

It is verified if the Italian model, Camila Fabri, was alerted to the operation against her in 2019.

Pressure for Saab

The captures could have an effect on the situation of Saab in the United States, who had been collaborating with the DEA since 2018 and then took refuge in Venezuela.

This Wednesday, a new hearing was held against him and his defense insists that he is a diplomat with jurisdiction, whose detention was illegal.But for the authorities it is clear that it is a corrupt person, who had been delivering information about bishops of the regime.In addition, his business and those of relatives of the Fabri model in the management of gold in Venezuela are investigated.

INVESTIGATIVE UNIT

