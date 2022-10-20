Álex Saab: Did Venezuela falsify a passport to pass it off as a diplomat? – Investigative Unit

The legal situation of Álex Saab became entangled last Monday, October 17, on account of one of the documents that his defense presented before a federal court to demonstrate that, supposedly, The man from Barranquilla has diplomatic jurisdiction and, therefore, his capture in Cape Verde and extradition to the United States were illegal.

With that argument they have managed to make their trial for money laundering, linked to illegal businesses of the Nicolás Maduro regime, it took almost a year. In that time, his lawyers have filed motions with documents, including a diplomatic passport and letters from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry that accredit him as a special envoy.

This is one of the Saab documents that does not agree with those of the Chancellery.

This is the protest letter submitted to Cape Verde for Saab’s arrest.

One of those documents triggered a controversy over an alleged documentary falsity.



Indeed, Saab’s defense He brought to the case a Venezuelan passport that accredits him as a diplomat, accompanied by photos and other documents.

But the passport number does not coincide with the one that appears in a letter of protest that Venezuela presented when Saab was captured in Cape Verde on June 12, 2020.



The first of them ends in 8063 and the second, in 1956, so a typing error is ruled out.

In addition, the document that Saab was carrying was from an ordinary citizen and not from a diplomat.

In addition, it is checked whether one of the documents was already expired at the time of Saab’s arrest. It has an issue date of March 2019 and an expiration date of March 2020, two months before his capture.

This is Saab’s Colombian passport.

Judicial board and political board

In July 2019, when Ofac included Saab on the Clinton List, he did so with a passport number that does not match the diplomat and which is different from the one he was carrying at the time of his capture in Cape Verde: it is 08565076.

In court, those inconsistencies are seen as a setback in Saab’s attempt to reclaim its diplomatic status. Although it is not ruled out that Venezuela now argues that it had several passports for him. In fact, Saab carries a diplomatic passport from Antigua and Barbuda, which was canceled when the scandal broke.

But on the political board, which includes the reserved approaches between the Biden and Maduro governments, It is not known what effects this alleged inconsistency might have.

The trial against Saab would begin in December.

