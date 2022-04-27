Álex Saab: how is his mansion for sale in Barranquilla and how much is it worth – Barranquilla – Colombia

Among the package of assets that the Special Assets Society (SAE) has for sale in Barranquilla is the luxurious mansion that belonged to businessman Álex Naín Saab Morán.

It is located on Carrera 59 with Calle 84, in the exclusive sector of Riomar, in the north of the capital of Atlántico. It has an area of ​​approximately 1,500 square meters, according to the description of the Central de Inversiones SA (Cisa) on its website.

It must be remembered that, in mid-2020, the Barranquilla Álex Saab was captured in Cape Verde, at the request of the US government, as the alleged figurehead of Nicolás Maduro.

After this apprehension, the Attorney General’s Office, through a prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate for the Extinction of Domain Rights, imposed precautionary measures of seizure, seizure and suspension of the dispositive power over seven properties.



All located in exclusive sectors of this city, whose value was estimated at 35,000 million pesos. The mansion alone was valued at 28,000 million pesos. In addition, two lots, a house, an apartment and three garages were affected.

Well, after taking control of the mansion, the SAE has put it up for sale, in a process with Cisa, for a value that exceeds 10,000 million pesos.

This is one of the images with which they promote the Saab house in Barranquilla.

The details of the luxurious mansion in Riomar

In that sector of Riomar, a avant-garde design mansion with a facade of 100 meters and is identified as the home of the captured today.

Saab, with a history in the textile sector, sought to be a member of the Country Club in Barranquilla, but membership was denied, according to some versions. At the time, building the house, which is next to Marymount College, was seen as an opulent response.

Among other details that Cisa provides for those interested in acquiring the property, there is: “Dividing house whose construction is a single functional unit and is built on two lots of land, consists of three levels, has a residential use and is currently unoccupied. It has a clay tennis court and two swimming pools”.

BARRANQUILLA

