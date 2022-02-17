Alex Saab, the businessman linked to the Maduro government, “was an informant for the US DEA”

James 1 day ago News, US Leave a comment 30 Views


  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

alex saab

image source, Reuters

Caption,

Saab mug shot.

He is considered a key ally of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and was also reportedly an “active” collaborator with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Court documents released this Wednesday in the United States indicate that Colombian businessman Alex Saab, who is detained in Miami, where he is facing trial for money laundering, collaborated with the US authorities for a period of almost 12 months beginning in 2018, offering information about his “criminal activity” and handing over money to the DEA as part of a deal that was to culminate in his voluntary surrender to face the charges.

According to those documents, the Colombian businessman admitted that “had paid bribes to government officials ggovernment from Venezuela in relation to the contracts awarded to provide food to Venezuela“.

It is also indicated that in 2016 he met in Bogotá with FBI and DEA agents, to whom he would have provided information about the alleged contracts of their companies with the Maduro government to “build social housing.”



Source link

About James

Check Also

A minor stolen from a newborn more than 16 years ago is reunited with his family in Mexico

Guadalajara – A minor who was stolen from a clinic more than 16 years ago …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved