Álex Saab: the exchangeable of the meeting between the US and Nicolás Maduro? – Investigative Unit

Ramp 4 of the Simon Bolivar International Airport of Caracas, operated 50 percent by Cubans, was the one used for the landing of the commission sent by the Biden government, on March 5.

In less than 30 minutes, a heavy security scheme led US officials to the Miraflores Palacewhere he himself was waiting for them Nicolás Maduro, with his wife, Cilia Floresand the President of Parliament, Jorge Rodriguez.

Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, received Biden’s emissaries.

The White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, He limited himself to pointing out that the meeting focused on the energy security of the United States, in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Indeed, among the sanctions imposed on Vladimir Putin, to stop the bloody onslaught in Europe, is the ban on buying oil from Russia, move that opened a hole in US domestic reserves.

But two sources in Caracas told EL TIEMPO that, in addition to exploring the supply of crude oil from Venezuela to the United StatesIn the medium term, Maduro managed to tackle two key issues for him head-on.

The Saab Factor

Álex Saab believes that the Atlanta appeals court will recognize his diplomatic status.

One is the lifting of economic sanctions on his country, linked to oil production. And the other, the freedom of Álex Saab from Barranquilla, imprisoned in Miami for money laundering, linked to corrupt deals with the regime.

In fact, one of the prisoners that Maduro released, three days after the confidential meeting in Miraflores, he is part of the so-called ‘The Citgo 6’ group.

These are executives linked to Citgo Petroleum Corporation, a Houston subsidiary of the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA)prosecuted in Caracas for alleged corruption.

These were sent to prison the same day Saab’s extradition from Cape Verde became known to the United States, on October 16, 2021.

Cárdenas, former vice president of Citgo, was released by the Maduro government.

The Cuban-American citizen, Jorge Fernández, is already in the United States

“The release of the former vice president of Citgo Gustavo Cardenas (nationalized in the United States) and the Cuban American Jorge Fernandez It is a gesture by Maduro and they do not correspond to any type of consideration,” added a source in Venezuela.

And he added that at the meeting with Biden’s emissaries there was also talk of reactivating the dialogue table with the oppositionwhich had settled in Mexico and was paralyzed by the same factor: Saab.

He also said that The issue of moving the date of the next presidential elections in Venezuela was not touched upon.scheduled for May 2024, with which Chavismo would complete (if it wins) 27 years in power.

the slap

Johan Obdola, intelligence and security expert.

“That meeting in Miraflores was a mistake. Maduro is a puppet of that government. He even offered to send troops to confront Ukraine. It is a slap in the face to sit down and talk to someone investigated by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity and that he is sanctioned for money laundering and drug terrorism. It is impossible to isolate Venezuela from Putin’s influence”, says Johan Obdola, security and defense analyst and expert.

He added that while the invasion of Ukraine dramatically changed global geopolitics, Biden panicked over rising gas prices.

And Obdola remembered that Three days after the meeting in Miraflores, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez arrived in Turkey to meet with the Russian Foreign Minister.

In this regard, a group of Republican and Democratic senators have protested the rapprochement between Washington and Caracas.

Several, including Republican Jim Risch, said Russia’s crude should not be replaced with “supplies from dictators with blood on their hands”.

The court effect

The Department of Justice has made it known that Álex Saab has a solid case against him and that there is evidence in that file to prosecute and extradite partners, relatives and allies.

Others point out that The United States has not turned to the energy alternativelike that of Canada and Colombia, which also declared itself surprised by the rapprochement with Caracas.

However, in some circles they are already evaluating the consequences of Saab entering the negotiation. Although it is clear that the Executive is on one side and the Judiciary on the other, federal sources said that a presidential pardon to any defendant would stop even a trial.

They attribute to this probability that Maduro’s figurehead is keeping absolute silence and waiting for the hearing of April 16, when, in an appeals court of the 11th circuit of Atlantait will be defined if he enjoys diplomatic jurisdiction, which would annul his capture.

What is clear is that the Department of Justice has made it known that it has a solid case against him and that in that file there is evidence to prosecute and even extradite partners, relatives and allies of the Barranquillero. One of those cases would be resolved in 60 days.

the other powers

Delcy Rodríguez, Vice President of Venezuela; and her brother, Jorge Rodríguez, head of Parliament. Photo: EFE / Orlando Barría

To that is added that making Saab a redeemable only one of the three wings of power that rules in Venezuela is interested. To Maduro and the Rodríguez-Delcy group, the vice president; and his brother, Jorge Rodríguez, head of Parliament – ​​they are not interested in Saab returning to the path of informant for the DEA.

The other two powers that rule in Venezuela, represented in the wing of Diosdado Cabello and that of the military (headed by the Minister of Defense, Vladímir Padrino), would point him to negotiating other processes.

One of them advances in New York courts against the so-called ‘cartel of the Suns’, which He links them with weapons, cocaine, the FARC and Hezbollah.

Roger Carstens, United States Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

“They care little about the fate of Saab and they believe that having his family in their hands is enough to control him,” says an intelligence officer.

In any case, in the midst of the controversy unleashed by the meetings of Biden emissaries –John Gonzalezdirector for the Americas of the National Security Council; Jimmy StoryUnited States ambassador to Venezuela, based in Bogotá, and Roger Carsten– It is not ruled out that there may be a new landing on ramp 4.

TIME had already reported that Carstens, an expert in hostage release, was in Venezuela in December 2021when the invasion of Ukraine was still far away.

Venezuela: Biden and Duque issue

Presidents Iván Duque and Joe Biden at the White House

About an hour lasted the meeting this Thursday between President Iván Duque and his counterpart Joe Biden. The designation of Colombia as the main non-NATO ally was the point that stood out the most.

This will allow the country to access military support in financial matters. But it transpired that Venezuela and the meeting with emissaries from the US were also discussed.

Duque assured that Nicolás Maduro “is the Latin American Putin” and has generated the migration of 7 million Venezuelans.

In addition, they discussed investment, trade, humanitarian support and condemnation of Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine.

INVESTIGATIVE UNIT

u.investigativa@eltiempo.com

@UinvestigativaET