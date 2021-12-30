Sports

Alex Sandro, no renewal: Juventus puts him on the market | First page

A matter of time, days or at most months. Alex Sandro will leave Juventus, the love story that began in 2015, when he landed from Porto for 26 million euros, is destined to end. The Brazilian has the contract expiring in 2023 and according to what has been collected by Calciomercato.com No renewal proposals have arrived from the Continassa headquarters. First of all for economic reasons, the Brazilian earns around 6 million euros, a figure too high for the new Juventus course. Arrivabene was charged with cutting costs and among the objectives is to significantly reduce the amount of salaries, a move necessary to reach a balanced budget.

THE SITUATION – To this must be added the position of Allegri, who thinks of a Juve without him. For years the undisputed holder of the left wing, the former Santos defender has not always been a first choice this year. In the league he played 10 games as a starter and 7 as a substitute, in the last 8 he has played only three times from the 1st minute, overtaken first by De Sciglio then by Pellegrini. The Juventus idea is to find him a team in January or at the latest in June, to avoid losing it for free next year. Starting price 15 million euros.

