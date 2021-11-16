Alex Schwazer, the autobiography: «In Turkey to dop me. I lied to Carolina Kostner, I was a junkie “

Alex Schwazer, 36, was Olympic champion in the 50km walk in Beijing 2008

Nine months after the criminal prosecution for doping, resulting from the accusation arrived on the eve of the Rio 2016 Olympics, and six months after the refusal of the Lausanne Sports Arbitration Tribunal which precluded him from the Tokyo Games, Alex Schwazer publishes for Feltrinelli his autobiography. From the cover – which sees him immortalized triumphant, with his arms raised, to the umpteenth victory of the South Tyrolean walker – it presents itself to the reader as a story of falls and redemptions, renunciations and rebirths, a sincere, frank and faithful account of what happened to me. Not a book of inquiry or denunciation nor an opportunity to remove a few pebbles from the shoe, said the athlete, but the story of a man who today, at 36, feels he has closed an important cycle of his life. In After the finish there is no shortage of revelations regarding his slide into the doping vortex. Innsbruck-Vienna, Vienna-Antalya. I told Carolina and my parents that I would go to Rome, to Fidal – writes Schwazer – I kept my cell phone on even at night, to prevent the Turkish telephone company from sending the message. I was already thinking as an addict. Or rather, I was unreasonable. And I was ready to lie, because taking drugs also means lying. In the 240 pages the athlete also mentions his meeting with his former historian, the figure skater Carolina Kostner: He sent me a message to invite me to a party in Ortisei, for the silver of Gteborg: his first, true, great success. We still didn’t know each other. I replied that I had to train and, in order not to make a bad impression, I offered to go and see her in Turin. (…) After a pizza and two bottles drunk almost alone, I spilled the drink on her. (…) We were five in the morning. We were in tune. My loneliness was very similar to hers. Other pages, other girls: Judith (The girl I met in May and who has always been in my thoughts ever since) and Sabrina (The breakup was not easy but in my life there was no more space for her. everything). Then the meeting with Kathrin, who later became his wife: I’ve known her for a lifetime, Kathi. I always thought she was the most beautiful girl in Vipiteno. More than once I had taken the first step, with no luck. He talked to me for a few minutes, then disappeared and never showed up again for the rest of the evening. Human and sporting adventures and misadventures that, today, Alex Schwazer feels ready to tell without shame, regrets or remorse. But the path of self-analysis of writing, he admits, was not easy.





Did they affect the two recent verdicts that closed a chapter quite definitively?

It may be, indeed. Maybe last summer, with the legal acquittal and the no to the Olympics, something snapped inside me and I decided to close the deal with the past. I felt ready. Now a new cycle has opened but in the last 15 years there have been incredible changes in my personal history: if the twists continued at that pace I could write a biography every three years. Who knows how many other news await me !.

Which of your sporting achievements would you compare the effort of writing this book to?

A 50 km walk because even when outlining the path of an autobiography you have to make choices. How much space should you give to a certain theme? Like in the race: how much energy do you want to spend from kilometer “x” to kilometer “y”, thinking that there are more kilometers to do? While writing I had to clarify to myself how much to dwell on the last six years, about which so much had already been said and written. By writing everything that came to mind without an order, I would have ended up dedicating two pages to some periods and eighty to others.

How do you feel at the end of this literary marathon?

Schwazer and Carolina Kostner I can’t give an objective judgment, I don’t know if the result is interesting. But it filled me with pride to give it to my wife Kathrin and see that she never stopped reading it. We had never talked about many things, others I knew would not have been so pleasant for her: I wrote very personal pages, even on previous girlfriends, not only on Carolina (Kostner, ed), and I don’t think it is easy for a woman to read them. anecdotes from the past. Instead he called it “gorgeous”. And there I must admit that I felt lighter because I care a lot about your opinion and I know that, even if I am her husband, she would be very capable of telling me that the book is bad.

Who else were you expecting important feedback from?

Alex Schwazer and his coach, Sandro Donati I gave the book to Sandro (Donati, ed), my coach, to Gerhard (Brandsttter, ed), my lawyer, clarifying immediately: do not expect a book of inquiry because I speak only of my life. I would not have been able to find the motivation to write fifty pages about how I won in Beijing, about doping or about what happened in Rio in 2016. Those who want to know more can find an endless press review online. I did not want to deal with aspects already given to public opinion: I wanted to write a personal book, presenting myself as a man, not as a sportsman. I focused on things that no one knows yet but that have formed me a lot and that can be of help to those who are in difficulty and perhaps do not know anything about sports. For this reason, the first positive opinion of the publisher on the approach I had given was decisive.

How was the publishing project born?

After the press conference in 2012 in which I admitted I had doped and apologized to everyone, my manager Giulia Mancini received thousands of messages of solidarity and support from parents, priests, teachers, ordinary people who did not know the my successes and did not play sports. So Giulia asked me to write my story and, among many proposals, at the beginning of 2013 we decided to proceed with Feltrinelli because he gave me carte blanche. There was a publisher who did not believe what had happened in 2012 and expected a book of denunciation in which I would have to “confess” what “really”, according to him, I had done. I sent him to that country. My publishing house, on the other hand, left me very free and gave my story a very respectful revision.

In the introduction he writes: Not a devil’s confession nor an angel’s apology. Anyone who wants to read the biography of a sinless man must choose another, not mine. A very straightforward approach.

Alex Schwazer during the trial that exonerated him In my life I have also made completely wrong choices that I have paid dearly for and other people have suffered. When you write a sincere autobiography, you need to warn the reader that he will not be confronted with a novel. Today there is nothing to be ashamed of: all training, life, sometimes you do wonderful things and other times you do things that make you sick too. Starting to write from scratch was very difficult: I thought that clarifying these things immediately, to prepare the reader for the next 240 pages, was not so bad.

It must not have been easy to get naked.

It was actually very easy, because in the last few years I have been stripped so much in the press that I no longer have a problem talking about anything.

What do you wish for this book?

I would like young people to read it, even young people far from the world of sport. The book will be translated into several languages ​​and I would be very happy if there was also a German version, because in my bilingual land maybe someone would like to read what I have to say. For in South Tyrol we are only 500 thousand and maybe it is not so convenient to publish a version only for my countrymen.

In addition to entering many homes, sooner or later this book will arrive on the desk of someone who has hurt her making decisions that have impacted heavily on her life. Do you expect them to understand today and maybe apologize?

I really hope not, I hope that whoever is far away stays where. Anyone who wanted to apologize could do it privately a long time ago. On many crucial points in my story I was deliberately soft: I did not want my autobiography to harbor thoughts of hatred and resentment. I didn’t give space to the people who hurt me or to those who got on the winner’s chariot and then got off as soon as things went wrong.

And your children, would you like them to read it someday?

According to my wife, this book will be important to Ida and Noah when they grow up. I would prefer to tell them things live, face to face; I wouldn’t want them to find out about my past by reading a book. And the same reason why I didn’t write a preface or thanks: all the people who deserved my thanks for what they did for me, had my gratitude when it was time to thank them. You don’t need a book to do it, it would be too comfortable, even hypocritical. Some things have to be done in person at the right time.