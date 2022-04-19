Alex Speitzer and Shannon de Lima no longer hide their love

After his thunder with the Spanish Esther Expositothe actor Alexander Speitzer had kept the theme of love in the background; however, he has recently been seen next to a pretty blonde, sparking rumors that his heart already has a new owner.

At first the Mexican and his conquest had preferred to be very discreet, since although they had already been caught in romantic attitudes, the girl’s identity was kept hidden; until the rsocial networks I will betray themny it was revealed that Speitzer’s girlfriend was nothing more and nothing less than the model and ex-wife of Marc Anthony, Shannon from Lima.

A few weeks ago, the media were able to confirm the romance, when the couple was captured at the airport in the city of Monterrey, where they traveled to attend a music festival, and although the images did not lie, both decided not to give any statement. about it, yes they were very annoyed by the presence of the cameras.

Now, it seems that both Speitzer and de Lima have decided to stop giving importance to what they will say and shout their courtship and their love to the four windsyes, for the first time They have been seen together on social networks.

This, through a video that a friend of both shared on their official Instagram account, in which they both appear in the back of a car and eating delicious ice cream.

Although it can be seen that Alex and the driver are having a conversation, the recording does not have audio; yes, the actor’s friend tagged them and placed the word “Bombones” at the bottom of the video. In addition, Shannon herself shared the clip in her stories, with which she would have confirmed her courtship.