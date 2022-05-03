Alex Speitzer and Shannon de Lima pose for the first time as a couple at the Platinum Awards

Alexander Speitzer sparked rumors of a possible relationship with the ex-partner of Marc Anthony, model Shannon de Lima, something that has been talked about for weeks.

Now the Platino Awards that took place in Madrid, Spain to where the talent of Ibero-American cinema has traveled to be able to meet to celebrate the best of the industry. And, of course, the Mexicans have not missed the red carpet.

Those who gave the surprise of arriving together and thus confirming their romance were Alejandro Speitzer and Shannon. Both were coordinated, she wore a rosewood dress where she showed off her incredible body, while the actor wore a black suit with a pink shirt with a design.

Both celebrities were captured by a fan, where Shannon is seen touching Alex’s butt, later they were seen in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, at a music festival.

Then photos were shown on social networks, and even a capture of a video call between the two, but they still did not confirm their romance.

Although the actor remains very reserved about his private life, he spoke in an interview with ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, where he gave some details of the relationship.

“It’s very good, I understand the interest of the people. I am happy, enjoying this stage in general in my life. You already know that I never tell you anything personal, but in that sense everything is fine, ”she said.