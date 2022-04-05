Alex Speitzer is seen next to Shannon de Lima at a music festival in Mexico

love life of Alexander Speitzer has been in the spotlight for a few months now. And it is that after the end of her relationship with Esther ExpositoIn June 2021, the actor had completely focused on his career, leaving the romantic side in the background. However, a few weeks ago, the actor was caught in the company of a mysterious woman in a somewhat affectionate plan, so the alarms went off among his fans. In fact, the actor’s followers did not take long to find the identity of the beautiful blonde who accompanied him on that occasion, so rumors immediately began that it was the model. Shannon from Lima. And although until that moment everything was just speculation, this weekend Alejandro attended the Pal’ Norte festival that took place in Monterrey, Nuevo León, where some of the attendees could see him enjoying the bands that performed, very well accompanied by the Venezuelan.

MORE NEWS LIKE THIS:

Through TikTok a video has been viralized in which the protagonist of the Dark Desire series can be seen attending to some of his fans who came to greet him, while at his side Shannon danced so excited to the rhythm of one of the bands that was on stage, thus confirming the speculations that a few months ago arose after the publication of the first video in which the Venezuelan can even be seen hugging Alex very well.

In another video of the same event, you can see how Alejandro tries to flee in the company of Shannon from the tumult that was made around them, after several of the attendees identified him and began to ask for photographs and autographs, mainly fleeing from the cameras, as he tried not to be captured in the company of the model. Let us remember that the young interpreter has always been very careful about his private life, so much so that since February, which was when he was first seen in the company of Shannon, they had not been seen together again.

It should be noted that Alejandro did not share details of his stay at the festival on his social networks, at least publicly; However, the Venezuelan did publish some videos of the bands that played in her Instagram stories, although she was never seen in the company of Speitzer.

The first views of their possible romance

It was in February of this year when a TikTok user shared a video in which Alejandro can be seen walking hand in hand with a mysterious blonde woman in what appears to be a shopping center. In the images you can see the woman affectionately hug the actor, but realizing that someone is recording, they immediately flee. The interpreter’s fans immediately began to investigate to discover the identity of the mysterious woman, concluding that it was Shannon de Lima. How did they check it? Very easy, the interpreter’s fans began to connect the dots thanks to the Instagram stories that both shared the day they were caught in the mall, giving them away in particular, the photo of a dessert they enjoyed in a restaurant, which they both shared in their social networks, which would end up confirming the theory of their fans.





