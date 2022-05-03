Entertainment

Alex Speitzer poses for the cover of a magazine with his girlfriend, Shannon de Lima: PHOTO

alex speitzer and his new girlfriend, Shannon de Lima posed together for the first time for the cover of HOLA magazine. Both attended the Platino Awards in Madrid and debuted as a couple on the red carpet.

For a few days already this was suspected Romance and the actor decided this gala to make their relationship official. Alex wore a pink shirt with yellow designs and a dark suit with the same motifs.

