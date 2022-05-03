Alex Speitzer poses for the cover of a magazine with his girlfriend, Shannon de Lima: PHOTO

alex speitzer and his new girlfriend, Shannon de Lima posed together for the first time for the cover of HOLA magazine. Both attended the Platino Awards in Madrid and debuted as a couple on the red carpet.

For a few days already this was suspected Romance and the actor decided this gala to make their relationship official. Alex wore a pink shirt with yellow designs and a dark suit with the same motifs.

Related news

This is how Alex Speitzer’s romance was revealed

Shannon from Limamodel, decided to combine with her partner by wearing a pink dress in the same tone as her boyfriend’s shirt.

“Okay, I understand the interest of the people and nothing, I am very happy, enjoying this stage in general in my life and that is what I can tell you, you know that I never tell them anything personal, but in that sense everything is very good”, said Alex in an interview for The fat and the skinny.

The fans They had already noticed love stories between the two, although without revealing the identity of each one. In TikTok videos, the couple was exhibited together at the Tecate Pal Norte festival, which fueled the rumors of the relationship.

From engagement With Ester Expósito, Alex Speitzer had been reluctant to share details about his love life with the press.

chp