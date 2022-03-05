Alexa already works as telecare (although not yet in Spain)

Alexa, I’m not feeling well

Reality is already beyond science fiction. The latest addition to Alexa in the United States is a health Service in which the patient customer can get help only using their Amazon device. Jeff Bezos’ company has reached an agreement with the telemedicine provider Teladoc Healthcare. Thanks to this association, anyone who has a device from the brand and who has a medical problem that is not an emergency, will be able to check with your voice assistant. If the person wishes, she can indicate to Alexa that she wants talk to a doctor really. This will cause the system to make a call to the 24-hour service of Teladoc, where the client will be attended by a real collegiate who can prescribe medication if necessary. Of course, for clients who do not have health insurance, the call will cost 75 dollars and will be billed through Amazon. Typical of the United States, wow.

In addition, the medicines They can also be obtained through Amazon. Although this feature is not available in most countries, in the United States, customers can obtain medications through the service. AmazonCarewhere the medication prescription must be provided if required.