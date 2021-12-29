Alexa challenged a little girl to “play” with an electrical outlet. Amazon runs for cover

Nasty scare for an American mom who intercepted an answer from Alexa, the voice assistant of Amazon, which could have put the life of her 10-year-old daughter at risk. The child, as a game, asked Alexa for a challenge via an Echo device, and the voice assistant proposed something extremely dangerous: playing with an electrical outlet and in particular “insert the phone charger halfway into the socket and touch the electrodes with a coin“The mother, Kristin Livdahl, immediately reported the incident on Twitter.

The dangerous initiative is of course not the fruit of Alexa’s “mind”: the voice assistant has in fact done nothing but re-propose the result of a search on the web, fishing from the ourcommunitynews.com site. The dangerous challenge dates back to about a year ago and had circulated in the United States on TikTok causing some alarm after some cases of short circuit fires caused by teenagers who had been carried away by the dangerous “game” were reported.

The news did not escape Amazon, which intervened directly on the affair by replying to the post on Twitter, announcing that it had identified and solved the problem.