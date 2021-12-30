Alexa, child in danger of life: what happened

Alexa, life-threatening child: what happened that shocked the public and everything in between. Amazon immediately intervened to limit the damage

What happened in recent days has had a major media rebound and, we would say, certainly right. Of course, because there is always something to be said about the danger run by a child, especially if that danger is run in a foolish way, for the recklessness of some, for the lack of care. There is a lot of comments, and they are of every kind: many are questioning – again, it is a discourse as old as the cuckoo – about the ethics of technology that increasingly resembles man. Furthermore, it is ethical for man to become god and create, so to speak, something else life? And this other life can never escape us, as in the best plots science fiction?

Alexa, child in danger: the latest events

Let’s move on to the facts: Alexa, interviewed by a little girl who was entertained in the afternoon to do physical tests, under the fortunate supervision of her parents – I repeat: fortunate supervision of the parents – the following challenge is answered, called the penny. It is necessary to insert a socket halfway: and insert a coin into the socket space left uncovered.

Needless to say, the parents intervened in time, stopping the little girl. The penny challenge had gone viral in recent months, thanks to tik-tok, the emerging social network. Alexa, obviously out of date on safety, finding it among the first results, proposed it to a little girl; the amazon developers, also reporting previous cases to this, have finally intervened, updating the software.

A stupid death was avoided. The event, however, does not stop asking quite disturbing questions that do not fail to terrify: what world are we creating? Really drift, as some brilliant minds suggest, isn’t it possible? Everyone, on the ethics of customs and their changes, asks himself and gives himself a sincere answer.