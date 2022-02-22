Alexa Chung has created the mid-season jackets every Briton would want

Growing up in the English countryside, it is not surprising that one of his fetish garments Let it be the Barbour jacket, since it is the most worn garment outdoors. It has been worn by numerous British style icons such as Lady Di, Kate Middleton and the it girlAlexa Chung has decided to reinvent this classic piece, giving it a more modern look, but keeping the details that make them recognizable.

Barbour x Alexa Chung

His latest collaboration with Barbour has resulted in midseason garments, perfect to wear on rainy days (which in England are not few). We find trench coats with a casual and relaxed look, padded jackets, continuing one of the most popular trends or the timeless cotton jacket that we love for its masculine-feminine aesthetics. In short, pieces that will easily become the best ally of your wardrobe which will last you years.

Barbour x Alexa Chung

Barbour x Alexa Chung

icons who have already worn the Barbour jacket

As we have previously mentioned, many have been the ones have declared lovers of this garment and they have worn it on numerous occasions. Highlighting her longevity, which has made her pass from generation to generation sneaking into the closet of the most popular British style icons, starting with Lady Di.

Lady Di in a Barbour-style jacketGettyimages

It was the princess’s star garment, which she included in her outfits every time she could. The same has happened with the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, that if we were to associate only one garment with her, besides her airy dresses, ladyit will be the Barbour style jacket.

Kate Middleton in a Barbour-style jacketGettyimages

Not British, but actress Sienna Miller has also discovered the stylistic benefits of the Barbour jacket. In her case, she combines it in the purest casual style, with jeans, a t-shirt, sneakers and a striking wool hat.

Sienna Miller in a Barbour jacketgtres

And of course, her own it girl He has worn it on numerous occasions, being one of his fetish garments. And it is not only for its comfort, but even though it may not seem like it, it is very versatile, being able to include it in very casual looks or a little more dressed up.

Alexa Chung in a Barbour jacket

It may interest you