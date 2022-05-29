Alexa Dellanos and her provocative outfit without underwear: “I always get away with mine”

Alexa Dellanos is a girl who just celebrated reaching 8 million followers on Instagram. The daughter of Myrka Dellanos She manages a super sensual image on social networks, which has made her become an influencer. It is common to see Alexa with tiny outfits that leave little to the imagination, such as dental floss and micro dresses.

There is not a day that Alexa does not exploit her beauty to the delight of her admirers who are more and more every day. For one of her recent publications, the young woman was seen wearing a top that said SKIMS, the brand of kim kardashian. It became clear that she had no underwear and wore her tight top without a bra.

“I always get my way“, published the young woman.

The comments of her followers did not take long and filled her with praise for how beautiful she is.

“Beautiful princess,” one fan wrote. “Your curves are divine,” one follower responded in English. “You are the best girl I follow,” one fan added. “Women like Alexa deserve to have what they want,” another fan commented. “You are beautiful and very pretty”, another follower put. “Absolutely beautiful”, could also be read in English between the comments.

On the same day of May 27, Alexa did not forget that it was a special day since her famous mother Myrka was on her birthday. The host of “La Mesa Caliente” celebrated another year of life and her daughter congratulated her.

“Celebrating my favorite person. happy birthday to the best mother“, published the young woman. “Thank you for being my mother, my best friend and the person I admire the most. I love you and I am very grateful to be your daughter. God bless you always“.

However, it is the sensual images that have made Alexa a star and here are some of her hottest:

Keep reading

• Alexa Dellanos for the rearguard and dedicates a message to her mother Myrka on her birthday

• Alexa Dellanos’ dental floss in a micro bikini that causes sighs on Instagram

• Dangerously without a bra, Alexa Dellanos shows off her pink ‘princess’ dress and long train