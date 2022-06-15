Alexa Dellanos covers her breasts with her hands and shows off her rear by wearing blue lingerie full of transparencies

Alexa Dellanos She always has original ideas to impress her fans, but also to choose the outfits she wears in her Instagram posts. Instagram. Now, through her stories on that social network, the beautiful influencer She showed off her rear to the fullest and even covered her bust with her hands while modeling a daring set of lace lingerie in blue and full of transparencies.

The beautiful daughter of the driver Myrka Dellanos She was also seen posing in bed and wearing a tight onesie naked with side openings. Shortly after Alexa went to a restaurant and while they prepared their dishes she toasted with a cocktail.

Alexa loves to pose at night, and now she did it from the top of a building, looking spectacular in some tight pants with openings and a black corset with transparencies. That’s how she pleases her followers in Instagramwhich are already more than eight million.

