Alexa Dellanos exhibits , curves on the beach with a pink floss-type bikini

Alexa Dellanos continues to show that sensuality runs through her veins and that she is one of the young women who has a tempting body capable of driving his more than 8.3 million fans crazy from Instagram.

That was what happened this Wednesday, when the model and lifestyle influencer shared a couple of images in which she can be seen posing on the beach, wearing a floss-like pink partel bikini that only covers the bare essentials of her figure.

“Summer love 💕”, reads at the bottom of the postcards that in just a couple of hours they have achieved 19 thousand likes and around 335 comments, among which the following compliments stand out: “The girl of my dreams 😍😍”, “beautiful mamacita 🔥🔥”, “You look absolutely beautiful Alexa 🥰😘” and “You are Hotty 😋😋”, are some of the compliments that they left for Myrka Dellanos’ daughter.

swipe

Previously, Alexa Dellanos was shown on board a plane with her French bulldog, dressed in a braless top and a miniskirt that she couldn’t completely hide her shapely legs and her underwear.

swipe

You may also like:

–Alexa Dellanos celebrates eight million fans on Instagram with a braless minidress

–The dental floss bikini of Alexa Dellanos that has Instagram throwing drool