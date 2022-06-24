Alexa Dellanos exhibits her curves in string thong and bra with transparencies

Alexa Dellanos She has established herself as one of the most desired young people on Instagram. Through her hot content, the renowned model and lifestyle influencer continues to arouse low passions among his more than 9.2 million followers.

On this occasion, the daughter of Myrka Dellanos starred in a clip where she appears showing off her voluptuous curves covered in oil, on a bed, wearing string thong and see-through lace bra that took away the sleep of more than one of his faithful admirers.

As expected, the compliments were immediate and dozens let her know how much her curves fascinate them.

“Your divine little body fascinates me my love 😘😍“, “mamacita” Y “Super yummy sexy babe 🔥🔥“, are some of the compliments that they left him.

Days ago, Alexa Dellanos caused a rise in temperature in the famous social network, due to a couple of photos in which she lets her legs, “bustyness” and hips be admired by a pool, clad in a flirtatious nude bikini.

