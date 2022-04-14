Alexa Dellanos exhibits her shapely attributes in tiny lace lingerie and transparencies

Alexa Dellanos constantly speed up the pulse of her loyal Instagram fans with images and videos where she is usually shown scantily clad, and in a recent publication made by the influencer and lifestyle, she once again demonstrated why she is one of the spoiled girls of the famous social network.

A few days ago, the daughter of the journalist Myrka Dellanos took the opportunity to exhibit from all possible angles its shapely attributes, dressed in nude stockings and tiny lace lingerie and green transparencies.

“Do you still love me like before? 🤍”, is the brief text that accompanies the hot production of the blonde who currently has more than 195 thousand little red hearts and an avalanche of comments highlighting how well she maintains her anatomy.

“You have a beautiful body 🔥😍”, “You are a true delight of a woman 🤤🤤” and “Mamacita rica 💣😈”, are just to mention some of the compliments left to the sexy 28-year-old.

Alexa Dellanos previously enjoyed her stay on a beach in Puerto Rico and shared in a series of eight images how well she had a good time at sea, in addition to showing off a bikini that little or nothing managed to cover her voluptuousness.

