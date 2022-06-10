Alexa Dellanos exploits her sensuality with a tiny outfit, posing on the stairs and showing off her legs

Alexa Dellanos She is a diva of social networks and on Instagram she has just accumulated 8 million followers. The daughter of Myrka Dellanos He has had his admirers captive with the images he shares, which are usually very hot. Alexa leaves little to the imagination with the outfits she wears and the flirty poses she appears in in each of her posts.

In a new series of photos, Alexa showed her mischievous side posing from the stairs. She with a tiny outfit she showed that her legs were shapely and long. With a flirty look and a sexy pose is how she finished her look. In another of the images, she appears lying face down on the bed, highlighting her rear.

“Save your tears”, is what the young woman published.

The comments for the social media star were immediate and there were many messages and compliments towards Alexa.

“Hottest human,” one follower wrote. “Sexy perfection,” one admirer added. “You are my dreams Alexa mamacita”, a fan said in English. “Very hot and tempting”, another follower put. “The perfect woman is not… .. Aaah yes she does exist !!!!!” another admirer noted. “Wow beauty of a woman you look divine in that dress baby”, could also be read among the comments.

It is not the first time that Alexa wears a sensual outfit that leaves all her fans stunned. In days past she has posted photos that leave little to the imagination.

