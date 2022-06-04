Alexa Dellanos forgets the dental floss thong and puts on a microdress to go out at night

Alexa Dellanos He is a star of social networks and became known thanks to his provocative images that leave little to the imagination. The daughter of Myrka Dellanos recently celebrated reaching 8 million followers on Instagram. There are many admirers of the young woman who follow her to see the hot publications that she makes every day.

Throughout the year, Alexa travels around the world and shares photos of her trips posing in sensual outfits that make her most loyal followers happy. In one of her recent publications, Alexa was seen out of the ordinary and not in a bikini as she usually models.

On this occasion, Alexa modeled with a black micro dress that revealed her shapely legs. She posing in front of a sports car and a mysterious look is how she appeared in the image.

“Let’s go out,” he posted in English.

The comments of her fans did not wait and they were praising her beauty.

“I would take you anywhere you want baby,” one fan wrote. “You are very pretty,” replied one follower. “I adore you beautiful,” one admirer added. “My love, I miss you every day,” another fan said. “Bella and divine”, another follower put. “I think I liked this twice”, could also be read between the comments.

Although for one night Alexa forgot about the dental floss thongs, the publications she has made in recent weeks have raised the temperature.

