Alexa Dellanos heats up Instagram with a miniskirt that does not fully cover her rear

Alexa Dellanos does not stop causing a stir on Instagram and a few hours ago he returned to share some suggestive images that left with a square eye to users of the famous social network.

On this occasion, the daughter of Myrka Dellanos posted a series of four snapshots where she appears posing in front of the sea, dressed in tiny top and a black miniskirt that doesn’t quite cover her voluptuous rear. In this way, the blonde raised the temperature again among her more than eight million fans.

As expected, the compliments towards his anatomy did not take long to manifest through the comment box.

“excellent figure 😍😘”, “body of temptation 🤤🤤” and “Beautiful doll 🔥🔥”, were part of the praise received by the 28-year-old girl.

Days ago, Alexa Dellanos made her fans sweat with another batch of postcards in which she sheathed those high-impact curves with a tight sporty outfit of gray leggings and top.

