Alexa Dellanos makes the color red look modeling together

The famous american influencerAlexa Dellanos, is living one of the best moments of her life, a trip through the islands of the Caribbeanthis time visiting San Bartolomea place with one of the most beautiful beaches you will see today.

This is the last post you shared through your Instagram official, a piece of entertainment made up of 10 images Come in photos Y videosin each one of them he took the opportunity to show off the beautiful beach suit and the two incredible brand bags that he took to his moments of relaxation.

And it is that the famous combines her rest time with work, simply with some photos and a good day can do wonders and she showed it by posing in different ways, always with her prettiest face and that positive attitude, enjoying life.

And how not to do it if you are really in a heavenly placethanks to all the effort he has made and to the very favorable position he has achieved thanks to his perseverance and his popularity, he is living a dream that is why he gladly shares a little more with us, giving us some glimpses of the townof the Beaches and even a bit of meal that you have ingested.

Even her puppy is accompanying her on this journey, who was present in one of the photos, is a very affectionate person who is always surrounded by people who love her, which is why she has also been motivated and is working with all the Energy.

In each of the photos Alexa Dellanos made her fans happy, many of them enjoy watching her on their screens and being able to accompany her on her journeys, finding this tour of the Caribbean islands very interesting, starting with Puerto Rico.

Surely we will continue to receive more publications from her, it is possible that she has visited even more places and therefore we will also be able to continue observing new articles, bags, beach suits, designs, and of course also incredible places that she is also in charge of making known for get more visits.

Alexa will continue to do her job and in Show News we will continue to share her achievements, news, curiosities and of course the best publications, news from the entertainment world, entertainment and more.