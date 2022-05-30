Alexa Dellanos poses on her back in the garden, wearing a micro-thong that is lost between her body

Alexa Dellanos He has an imposing physique that impresses his fans, and now -through his stories of Instagram– the temperature rose by posting a short video in which he appears in the garden, wearing a micro-thong Animal Print that is lost between his body and that allowed him to show off his rear to the fullest.

The beauty influencer of fashion and lifestyle is becoming more popular every month on that social network thanks to the sexy photos it shares. A few days ago, he celebrated that he reached eight million followers, and he did so by posing for several images wearing a silver minidress, in tune with the concept. She supplemented her post simply with the text “8 million! 💜💜💜”

Alexa likes to travel a lot, and now she published photos in which she appears with her pet on board a private plane; She was also recently seen at the celebrations for her mother’s birthday –Myrka Dellanos-. The fans of both did not stop writing very flattering messages, and highlighted that more than mother and daughter, they seem like sisters.

