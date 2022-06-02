Alexa Dellanos poses on the stairs, wearing tight latex pants

Alexa Dellanos He really likes going out at night, and now he shared on his account Instagram some photographs that show her wearing a sexy outfit made up of a minitop with gloved sleeves and tight black latex pants that outlined her figure to the fullest. She complemented the images with the message “I always get my way.”

for the beautiful influencer of fashion and lifestyle it is very important to travel with your pet, and he showed it off in other spectacular photos in which he posed while boarding a private plane to take a trip, writing “on my way to the West Coast with my baby”.

A few days ago it was the birthday of Myrka DellanosAlexa’s famous mother, and she could not stay without publishing images of the celebration, in which both had the most fun in an exclusive restaurant: “It was a magical night celebrating my mom’s birthday 🌹”.

