Entertainment

Alexa Dellanos poses on the stairs, wearing tight latex pants

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Alexa Dellanos.

Photo: Grosby Group / Grosby Group

Alexa Dellanos He really likes going out at night, and now he shared on his account Instagram some photographs that show her wearing a sexy outfit made up of a minitop with gloved sleeves and tight black latex pants that outlined her figure to the fullest. She complemented the images with the message “I always get my way.”

for the beautiful influencer of fashion and lifestyle it is very important to travel with your pet, and he showed it off in other spectacular photos in which he posed while boarding a private plane to take a trip, writing “on my way to the West Coast with my baby”.

A few days ago it was the birthday of Myrka DellanosAlexa’s famous mother, and she could not stay without publishing images of the celebration, in which both had the most fun in an exclusive restaurant: “It was a magical night celebrating my mom’s birthday 🌹”.

You may also like:

-Alexa Dellanos poses on her back in the garden, wearing a micro-thong that is lost between her body

-Myrka Dellanos shares photos with her daughter Alexa, and both pose very sexy in a miniskirt

Source link

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

The Filmoteca screens ‘The Boy Who Could Be King’ by Joe Cornish

47 seconds ago

Lily Collins adopts mini bangs for the latest Cartier campaign

1 min ago

From Mexico and in a bathing suit: the daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, blew up the net

11 mins ago

Kim Kardashian ready to eat c*ca to stay young

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button