Alexa Dellanos pulls her bikini panties and almost reveals more than necessary

Alexa Dellanos He continues to prove that there are no limits when it comes to sharing heart-stopping posts that always leave his 8.7 million Instagram followers drooling. The fashion and lifestyle influencer is a sensual young woman who likes to show off her hourglass figure.

On this occasion, the daughter of Myrka Dellanos uploaded an image in which she can be seen showing off her voluptuous charms in front of a mirror, while she pulls the panties of her green bikini a little and almost reveals more than necessary. In another postcard she was shown from behind in her sinful swimsuit, so that her fans can appreciate her voluptuous rear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Famous Stories (@famoustories1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Famous Stories (@famoustories1)

It should be noted that through a video and a photo that she published in her Instagram stories, Alexa Dellanos could not resist the desire to show off her tempting charms and even covered her breasts with her hands to avoid being censored by the famous social network. while modeling dressed in a hot set of lace lingerie in blue and full of transparencies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Famous Stories (@famoustories1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Famous Stories (@famoustories1)

You may also like:

–Alexa Dellanos shows off her charms with sexy underwear from the Kim Kardashian brand

–Like Chiquis Rivera, Marjorie de Sousa shows the treatment she received in the rear

–Diana Golden “explodes” when asked about Alfredo Adame and says that it is “the most disgusting thing that happened in her life”