Alexa Dellanos shines in heels and ribbons from her room | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful content creator AmericanAlexa Dellanos, made us notice how incredible it can be seen in some, this time one made up of black ribbons, as well as giving it the most flirty touch.

It is a Photography from inside her home, ready for her fans to have a great time watching her, her presence on their screens made their day and much more so because of the beautiful way in which she captured herself this time.

To the surprise of her followers, the model from one of the most personal places she has, right from her room, not for nothing did she receive so much attention, her fans thanked her by answering her stories and we rescued them so that you can continue enjoying them at any time. you want, since they disappear 24 hours a day

the beautiful daughter of Myrka Dellanoshost of Telemundo and one of the most recognized Latin informants in the United States, showed that she made her own way and that she did it in a way that cannot be avoided, it is not for nothing that she has become a benchmark in the entertainment industry. modeling in social networks.

Sometimes she is collaborating with a brand, but other times she simply wants to consent and thank those who have supported her in some way, so pieces of entertainment like today’s will continue to reach us and we will continue to share them.

Alexa Dellanos shares her most beautiful photos in stories.



Alexa Dellanos did not want to follow in her mother’s footsteps and preferred to create her own path, worrying about each of the details of what happened, some even claim that she had some help with a surgeon, but we could not guarantee that.

There are many times she has received negative comments, but she is still on her feet, working and sharing photos practically every day, although of course she sometimes gives you a little break and concentrates on enjoying the fruits of her hard work.

To finish, all that remains is to invite you to keep a close eye on Show News, so that you continue enjoying its best content, that you continue to find out about its news and curiosities, as well as for news from the world of entertainment, entertainment and much more.