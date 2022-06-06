Alexa Dellanos shows off a mini beach suit, a date on the beach | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful american modelAlexa Dellanos, has shared with us on several occasions that the beach is one of her favorite places in the world, taking advantage of the fact that the weather is already perfect to go have a good time in the sun and enjoy the water, she decided to take a photo shoot just on a date with yourself.

The influencer She was wearing a black beach suit with a very nice design, in the lower part with a type of skirt and a cut that greatly favored her figure, accompanied by a chain that she placed on her waist and sunglasses that They made her look gorgeous.

There were seven photographs that make up the piece of entertainment, he obtained thousands of interactions in the form of likes and also comments, his fans dedicate time to write some creative compliment or compliment.

Her fellow content creators also came to congratulate her, recognize her work and of course some of them like Lyna Perez to show how much they wait for the moment to see her again and perhaps continue taking new snapshots to upload to their respective official Instagram profiles.

In each of the photographs she took advantage of her best angles, smiling and with a conquering face, she dedicated herself to carrying out this activity that took her to the top of the network modeling industry, forging her own path with a lot of effort and dedication and demonstrating the great passion you have for it.

Alexa Dellanos shares her best moments.



Just a few days ago she was celebrating through her stories that her mother, Myrka Dellanos, had a birthday, so Alexa Dellanos accompanied her and was celebrating together with her, both looking very pretty in elegant black dresses.

Despite receiving negative comments, she continues to work and share photos practically every day, although of course she sometimes gives you a little break and concentrates on enjoying the fruits of her hard work.

